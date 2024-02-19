North 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], February 19 (ANI): West Bengal Police on Monday arrested a journalist associated with a private news channel in Sandeshkhali.

Journalist who has been arrested by the police is associated with Republic TV.

Also Read | Yemen’s Houthis Launch Missile Attack on Ship As Crew Abandons It in Gulf of Aden.

Further details are awaited.

West Bengal's Sandeshkhali area has been witnessing massive unrest for over 10 days as women protestors are seeking justice against alleged atrocities committed by TMC leader Sheikh Shajahan and his aides.

Also Read | Clashes in Birgunj: Local Administration Impose Curfew Following Clashes in Nepal.

Trinamool Congress leader and one of the associates of TMC strongman Shahjahan Sheikh, Shibu Hazra, who was arrested earlier in connection with the Sandeshkhali violence issue, was sent to police custody for eight days on Sunday.

After visiting West Bengal's Sandeshkhali, National Commission for Women's (NCW) Chairperson Rekha Sharma on Monday demanded the resignation of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Coming down heavily on CM Banerjee over the events in North 24 Parganas' Sandeshkhali, the NCW Chairperson said that the former should visit the affected area without any post to understand the pain of the victims.

Talking to the reporters, Chairperson Sharma said, "She (Mamata Banerjee) should resign and come here without any post, only then will she understand the pain of the women here."

Meanwhile, the state Director General of Police (DGP) Rajeev Kumar said that a 10-member committee led by two Deputy Inspector General (DIG) rank women officers is investigating the Sandeshkhali events. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)