Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], December 11 (ANI): West Bengal Police on Friday submitted a report to Home Secretary of West Bengal government over the attack on BJP national president JP Nadda's convoy at Diamond Harbour.

"Yesterday, West Bengal Police provided a car and pilot to Mr Nadda. This was in addition to the escort (vehicle by state, personnel by CRPF) and PSOs (CRPF) he is entitled to as a Z category protectee," West Bengal Police stated.

"Four Additional SPs, 8 Deputy SPs, 8 Inspectors, 30 officers, 40 RAF personnel, 145 constables and 350 CVs were deployed on the route and at the venue.

"A total of three cases have been registered. One case has been registered against Rakesh Singh and others who provoked the agitators at Serakhol," West Bengal Police further stated.

"Two cases have been registered for vandalism. One each at Usthi Police Station for Serakhol and Falta Police Station for Dastipur. Seven persons have been arrested in these two cases," it added.

It further said: "Yesterday except those 10-15 minutes just after the provocation at Serakhol, nothing happened anywhere in Diamond Harbour."

After the attack on BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda in West Bengal, the Ministry of Home Affairs on Friday summoned state Chief Secretary and Director General of Police (DGP) over the law and order situation in the state.

The Ministry of Home Affairs had earlier sought a report from West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar over the law and order situation in the state. The report on Friday, MHA sources said, has been received by the ministry.

The Union Home Secretary had also written a letter to West Bengal Chief Secretary on the attack on Nadda's convoy.

Nadda's convoy was allegedly attacked and several BJP leaders including Kailash Vijayvargiya were injured when protesters pelted stones at their vehicles at Diamond Harbour. (ANI)

