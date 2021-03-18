By Tarak Sarkar

Jalpaiguri (West Bengal) [India], March 18 (ANI): Ahead of West Bengal assembly polls, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters vandalised its party office in Jalpaiguri and set it on fire. According to sources, they were upset over ticket allocation to candidates in the upcoming polls.

Speaking to ANI, sources said: "As soon as his name was announced in the list of candidates, the BJP leaders and workers got angry. They vandalised the BJP office and set it on fire, demanding a change of candidate."

Advocate Sujit Sinha has been elected as the BJP candidate for the Jalpaiguri's Sadar assembly constituency.

The BJP supporters alleged that a previously appointed BJP leader has been nominated as a new candidate instead of new party workers. The Jalpaiguri city witnessed an uproar by the party workers near the DBC Road area that is near to the party's office.

Minutes after this incident, a huge police force arrived at the spot to handle the situation. A fire engine too arrived at the spot to put down the fire.

Elections to the 294-member state assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

