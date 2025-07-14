Paschim Medinipur (West Bengal) [India], July 14 (ANI): Three people, including a 7-year-old school girl, lost their lives in severe flooding in parts of Ghatal due to heavy rainfall in West Bengal's Paschim Medinipur district, an official said.

Six Gram Panchayats of Ghatal block and 13 wards of Ghatal municipality have been inundated, affecting the lives of several people in the region.

However, the water level at the Ghatal point has become stagnant, while the upper portion of the Shilabati River has started gradually decreasing, bringing relief in the flood-affected areas.

Speaking with ANI on Sunday, Ghatal SDO Suman Biswas said, "We recovered 2 bodies. The bodies have been sent to the hospital for post-mortem. The actual cause of death will be revealed. Yesterday, a 7-year-old school girl died...So 3 people have died."

"The water level at Ghatal point is stagnant now and the Baka level, the upper portion of Shilabati River, is decreasing gradually. But 6 gram panchayat of Ghatal Block and 13 wards of Ghatal municipality are inundated."

The rescue operations in Ghatal are underway.

Meanwhile, the monsoon season continues to devastate Himachal Pradesh with heavy rains, landslides, flash floods, and infrastructural damage across districts, claiming a total of 95 lives between June 20 and July 12, 2025, according to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA)

Of these 95 fatalities, a significant 56 deaths have been attributed directly to rain-related disasters, including landslides, flash floods, cloudbursts, and drowning incidents. District-wise data shows Mandi district reporting the highest toll in rain-linked deaths at 17, followed by Kangra (12), and Kullu (3).In addition to these, the state also recorded 39 deaths due to road accidents, with Solan (6), Chamba (6), and Kullu (7) among the worst-affected districts on this front.

The loss of property and agriculture has also been extensive. The SDMA report mentions a cumulative damage of over Rs 75,195 lakh (Rs 751.95 crore) in terms of public and private property, crops, and livestock. Over 22,453 animals, including 21,500 poultry birds, have perished so far.

As of July 12, 1,026 people have been injured, and 371 houses have been completely destroyed, while 1,093 houses have suffered partial damage due to the persistent onslaught of monsoon-related disasters. (ANI)

