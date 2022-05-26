Kolkata, May 26 (PTI) West Bengal recorded 42 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, as per the state Health Department.

So far, the state has registered 20,19,231 COVID-19 cases. The toll remained at 21,203 as there was no new death, it said.

In the last 24 hours, 37 people recovered from the disease, taking the total recoveries to 19,97,667, it added.

There are 361 active cases in the state at present.

The new cases were detected after testing 8,342 samples.

