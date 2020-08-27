Kolkata, Aug 27 (PTI) The COVID-19 death toll in West Bengal jumped to 3,017 on Thursday after 53 more people succumbed to the virus, a bulletin issued by the state's health department said.

The caseload scaled past the 1,50,000-mark with 2,997 new infections since Wednesday, it said. The state's coronavirus tally stood at 1,50,772.

A total of 3,189 people were discharged from hospitals during the period, taking the discharge rate to 80.28 per cent.

West Bengal now has 26,709 active cases.

In the past 24 hours, 42,474 samples have been tested in the state, the bulletin added.

