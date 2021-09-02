Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 2 (ANI): West Bengal recorded 679 new cases of COVID-19 during the last 24 hours, as per a bulletin released by the state government on Wednesday.

Within the same duration, 681 people recovered from the infection while 12 people succumbed to the deadly virus.

There are 8787 active Covid cases in the state as of now, the bulletin says.

A total of 15,49,283 cases have been reported in the state so far. Out of this, 15,22,023 people have recovered from the disease while 18,459 people succumbed to the disease. (ANI)

