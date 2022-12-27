Kolkata, Dec 27 (PTI) West Bengal reported eight new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the Health Department said.

The state's COVID-19 tally rose to 21,18,597 with the detection of the new cases, while the toll remained at 21,532, it said.

Six people recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries to 20,97,012, it added.

There are 53 active cases in the state at present, and only eight of these patients are undergoing treatment in hospital.

The new cases were detected after testing 4,398 samples.

