Kolkata, Oct 20 (PTI) West Bengal's COVID-19 tally climbed to 3,29,057 on Tuesday with its highest single-day spike of 4,029 fresh cases, the health department said in a bulletin.

The death toll rose to 6,180 after 61 more people succumbed to the infection, it said.

At least 3,383 people recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, it said, adding that the discharge rate currently stands at 87.43 per cent.

West Bengal now has 35,170 active cases.

Since Monday, 43,762 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the state, the bulletin added.

