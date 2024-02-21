Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], February 20 (ANI): People from the Sikh community staged a protest outside the BJP central office in Kolkata against an alleged comment made on a Sikh police officer in the state.

Gurmeet Singh, a protestor spoke about the demand for an apology from BJP's top leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the issue.

"In Sandeshkhali, a Sikh police officer Jasprit Singh has been called Khalistani by some BJP leaders. We have gathered here to protest against what was spoken against the officer and the kind of words that were used. We seek an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah over this. We will continue to stage protest till we get apologies from them, "he emphasised.

Clarifying the nature of the protest, the protestor said that we would conduct it peacefully.

"According to the census, the Sikh community is already less in West Bengal. But as many from our community gather here will peacefully protest. The people who will come here will express themselves on the issue," he added.

"BJP leader Rahul Sinha has already apologised on the matter. But we don't accept his apology. We only want PM Modi and Home Minister Shah to apologise for this," the protestor added further. (ANI)

