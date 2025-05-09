Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 9 (ANI): West Bengal's Special Task Force (STF) on Friday arrested two individuals, Ajmol Hossain (28) from Nalhati and Saheb Ali Khan (28) from Murarai, for allegedly spreading the ideology of the banned terrorist group Jamatul Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) and planning attacks in India.

The arrests were made during simultaneous raids in the Birbhum district on May 8-9, 2025, according to the West Bengal STF.

The suspects were found to be propagating JMB's ideology and were part of a module that is engaged in dissemination of seditious and jihadi materials by using encrypted sophisticated mediums.

They were allegedly planning to target specific people and places in India, aiming to harm the country's sovereignty.

The suspects were involved in recruiting young Muslim men, trying to radicalise them and encourage them to join terrorist groups.

Ajmol Hossain had previously attempted to enter Bangladesh for jihadi activities and has connections across the subcontinent.

The suspects, along with others, tried to buy firearms and make explosives to support their cause of "Ghazwatul Hind."

The two suspects will be presented in court, and the police have requested remand to continue questioning them and investigating further links to their network.

In a related incident, the STF of Kolkata Police had earlier arrested two individuals, including a woman, for the illegal possession of firearms. Aziz Molla (36) was found with 10 improvised single-barrel firearms, and Moyana Majhi (32) was found with a single-barrel firearm. (ANI)

