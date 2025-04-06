Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 6 (ANI): Defying administrative restrictions, students at Jadavpur University went ahead and celebrated Ram Navami on campus on Sunday. A special puja was organized by the General Students Union after the university administration allegedly denied permission, citing the Vice Chancellor's absence.

The event drew attention from former and current university officials and politicians, raising questions about religious inclusivity, freedom of expression, and administrative transparency.

Padma Shri awardee and nominee Vice-Chancellor of the university, Kazi Masoom Akhtar, emphasized the importance of respecting religious celebrations. He called for unity and respect for all faiths, stating that if events like Iftar parties are allowed, there should be no reason to deny permission for Ram Navami celebrations.

"Everyone respects lord Ram, and all should respect Ram Navami. We organise Saraswati Puja here; what is the issue, and why is there so much debate over Ram Navami celebrations? If there is any issue, some conditions should be imposed, but it is not right to deny permission altogether. If an iftaar party can be organised, why can't Ram Navami? It's insulting the emotions of crores of people," he asked, while also condemning controversial slogans like "Azad Kashmir" found on campus walls.

BJP leader and former MP Dilip Ghosh praised the students' actions, saying, "I salute the students of Jadavpur University for the celebration of Ram Navami at the university campus."

The university administration had earlier denied permission, citing the absence of the Vice-Chancellor as the reason. Despite the uncertainty, the General Student Union went ahead with the Ram Navami celebration on the university premises on Sunday.

The ABVP and student organizers maintained that the celebration was peaceful and conducted without using university resources.

Earlier, Nikhil Das, President of ABVP at Jadavpur University, said, "The university has not permitted us, but we have given an intimation for the same and sent an email to the Chancellor for safety and security... All programs happen peacefully in the university, including. But there is an issue with Ram Navami only. We are conducting the 'pooja' on the campus without using any of the university's resources, only through our democratic rights..."

Student Somsurya Banerjee had said, "On 28th March, we submitted a letter to the university on behalf of General students of JU seeking permission (for Ram Navami Celebrations); we received a signed copy from the university stating that they cannot grant the permission as the VC is absent. They are using this as an excuse. Similarly, on April 3 and 4, SFI held a political programme, and that too in the absence of the VC, but they had permission. Religious activities like 'iftaar' were organised here on the university campus, and none of us objected. We have given intimation to the university and also written an e-mail to the police...."

Former Jadavpur University Vice-Chancellor Buddhadeb Sahu questioned the decision-making process, saying, "If there is no vice chancellor, how is permission denied? Who made that decision? The university did not ban it. Earlier, I participated in Durga Puja, Saraswati Puja, and Iftar party celebrations."

BJP leader Locket Chatterjee also took part in a Ram Navami procession in Kolkata, alleging that police in the State were working as Trinamool Congress party cadres.

"People are on the roads to take part in the procession as we are celebrating Ram Navami. Ram is all over the country and in West Bengal. We don't need anyone's permission to celebrate Ram Navami at Jadavpur University. Only West Bengal is a place where we need permission to celebrate our religious festival. Police don't give permission; we always get permission from the court. The police are working here as the cadre and not the police," she said.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee extended greetings on the occasion, urging peace and harmony.

Taking to X, she wrote, "Greetings to all on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami. I appeal to all to maintain and uphold the values of peace, prosperity and development of all. I wish the celebration of the Ram Navami all success in a peaceful manner." (ANI)

