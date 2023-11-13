Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 13 (ANI): The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has appointed Mahua Moitra as District Chief in her Krishnanagar constituency. The party has appointed new District Presidents across West Bengal and some members to the post of State Secretary on Monday.

"The All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) under the guidance and inspiration of our Hon'ble Chairperson Smt. Mamata Banerjee is pleased to announce the list of new District Presidents across West Bengal," a press release issued by the party read.

This comes amid the Lok Sabha Ethics Panel recommending Moitra's expulsion from the lower House in the "cash for query" allegations.

District presidents and chairpersons have been appointed for all 35 districts across the state.

"...we are also pleased to announce the appointments of some members to the post of State Secretary," the release added.

Mridul Goswami, Shaoni Singha Roy, Kanai Chandra Mandal and Soumen Mohapatra have been appointed State Secretaries, it stated.

An ED team recently arrested TMC Minister, Jyotipriya Mallick in connection with the alleged case of corruption in the public distribution system. The central agency made the arrest late at night after conducting searches at Mallick's residence in Salt Lake, on the outskirts of Kolkata. (ANI)

