Barasat (WB), Feb 26 (PTI) A local TMC leader was allegedly shot dead outside his house in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, police said on Monday.

Bijoy Das, 49, was the deputy chief of the Gumah-1 Panchayat.

He was outside his house in Gumah in Ashoknagar police station area on Sunday night when he was shot, police said.

He was taken to the Barasat hospital where doctors declared him dead, they said.

Police said they were investigating the case.

