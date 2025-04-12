Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 12 (ANI): The situation in the Suti and Samserganj areas of Jangipur, Murshidabad district, is now under control, West Bengal Police announced on Saturday.

An unruly mob, which had turned violent during demonstrations opposing the Waqf (Amendment) Act, was dispersed through effective police action.

Also Read | Uttarakhand Road Accident: Car With Haridwar Family Plunges Into Alaknanda River in Devprayag; 1 Rescued, 5 Feared Dead (Watch Video).

https://x.com/WBPolice/status/1910726581087092787?t=moTyGeFtIOWFsuVvj6sFDQ&s=19

Taking to X, West Bengal police posted, "The situation in Suti and Samserganj areas of Jangipur is now under control. The unruly mob has been dispersed by effective police action. Traffic has returned to normalcy on the national highway. Strict action will be taken against those who have resorted to violence. Raids are being conducted to arrest the troublemakers. Legal action will also be initiated against rumour-mongers trying to spread misinformation. We request all not to heed rumours and keep calm."

Also Read | BR Ambedkar Jayanti 2025 Date in India: Know History, Significance and Celebrations of the Day That Marks the Birth Anniversary of Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar.

Security was heightened in Jangipur on Saturday following violent protests that damaged public property. According to a police official, the demonstrations were in response to the Waqf (Amendment) Act, but the situation has now stabilised.

On Friday, West Bengal governor CV Ananda Bose directed the Mamata Banerjee-led state government to take strict action against the miscreants responsible for disturbances in several areas of the state, including Amtala, Suti, Dhuliyan, and other places in Murshidabad and North 24 Parganas.

Similarly, a Muslim organisation in Siliguri protested against the Waqf (Amendment) Act. A protester urged the central government to repeal the Act. Earlier, Students from Aliah University on Friday staged a protest against the Waqf (Amendment) Act in Kolkata.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill was tabled in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on April 2 and 3, respectively.

It was passed in both Houses and later received the President's assent, after which it became a law. On April 5, President Droupadi Murmu gave her assent to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025.

While the Opposition has been protesting against the Waqf Act, the BJP has launched a 'Waqf Reforms Awareness Campaign', which will run from April 20 to May 5. The initiative will tell the benefits of the Waqf Act to the Muslim community. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)