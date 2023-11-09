Jhargram (WB), Nov 9 (PTI) A 70-year-old man was killed and his wife critically injured in an attack by a wild elephant in West Bengal's Jhargram district on Thursday, officials said.

The incident happened in Kasha Phalya village in Jambani police station area, they said.

The elephant strayed away from its herd and was on a rampage in the area over the last couple of days, they added.

On finding Krishna Sabar and his wife Renu in a secluded place, the elephant attacked them. It picked up Krishna with its trunk and slammed him against the ground, killing him instantly. His wife Renu was also critically injured in the attack, and was admitted to the Jhargram Hospital, officials said.

Krishna's body was sent for post-mortem examination, they said.

