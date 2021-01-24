Kolkata, Jan 24 (PTI) West Bengal's COVID-19 tally mounted to 5,68,103 on Sunday with 389 fresh cases, while eight more fatalities pushed the death toll to 10,115, the health department said in a bulletin.

The state now has 6,323 active cases, and it has reported a total recovery count of 5,51,665, it said.

North 24 Parganas registered the highest number of three deaths, followed by Kolkata at two, among other districts.

The fresh cases include 130 infections in North 24 Parganas and 93 in the metropolis, the bulletin said.

Till date, West Bengal has tested 78,33,289 samples for COVID-19.

