New Delhi, Jan 26 (PTI) The Republic-Day tableau of West Bengal highlighted the state's "Lakshmir Bhandar" scheme that provides a guaranteed monthly income to women and the "Lok Prasar Prakalpa" initiative, which promotes folk artistes.

Launched in 2021, the "Lakshmir Bhandar" scheme displayed the state's efforts to empower women by providing a guaranteed monthly income. It has led to economic empowerment and self-reliance, benefitting around 2.2 crore women.

Additionally, folk artistes under the "Lok Prasar Prakalpa" have played a pivotal role in promoting the initiative.

The state's "Lok Prasar Prakalpa" initiative showcases its rich cultural heritage, architectural excellence and artistic traditions.

The tableau's front features a Durga idol in Chhau attire, symbolising the awakening of "Naari Shakti" (women power). A replica of the "Kalash" of Lakshmir Bhandar represented women's empowerment.

The trailer part showcased cultural excellence through traditional folk art forms and the contribution of the "Lok Prasar Prakalpa".

Architectural brilliance inspired by Bishnupur's terracotta architecture, reflecting Bengal's diversity, was also displayed, representing the state's cultural vibrancy and its role in fostering India's cultural fusion through centuries.

Through the Lok Prasar Prakalpa, West Bengal reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding its cultural heritage while embracing modernity. It ensures that the legacy of its folk traditions inspires future generations and contributes to the nation's development.

