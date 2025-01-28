Chandigarh, Jan 28 (PTI) The Western Command conducted a seminar on evolving role and contribution of women officers in Indian Army, an official statement said here on Tuesday.

The seminar, conducted last week, was held at Chandimandir Military station and was chaired by General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C), Western Command, Lieutenant General Manoj Kumar Katiyar.

"The seminar provided a platform for women officers to discuss challenges faced in the Army, including work-life balance, career progression and leadership styles," the statement said.

The event also highlighted the importance of enhancing mentorship programmes, reviewing deployment policies and investing in infrastructure to support women officers and soldiers.

According to the statement, Lt Gen Katiyar reaffirmed the Indian Army's commitment to gender inclusivity, citing initiatives such as leadership training, gender sensitization workshops, and recruitment drives aimed at increasing women representation.

The Army Commander also underlined the crucial role of commanding officers in grooming their command and maintaining a balance between aspirations and tasks.

He expressed satisfaction at the spirit and enthusiasm of women officers in the Command, standing shoulder-to-shoulder with their male counterparts.

