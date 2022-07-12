Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], July 12 (ANI): Due to the washout of tracks between the Dabhoi and Ekta Nagar stations of Gujarat's Vadodara division, several western railways trains scheduled for Tuesday have been cancelled or partially cancelled, officials said.

"Due to wash out of tracks between Dabhoi and Ekta Nagar stations of Vadodara Division, some WR trains of July 12, 2022, have been Cancelled/Partially Cancelled," Western Railway tweeted.

A total of nine trains namely BSB- ADI (Sabarmati Express), Indore-Daud Express, Indore-Mumbai Central, Jaipur-Mumbai Central, Yog Nagari Rishikesh- Kochuveli, New Delhi-Mumbai Central (Tejas Rajdhani), Dahod-Vadodara (MEMU), Hazrat Nizamuddin-Bandra Terminals, Jabalpur-Somnath up to the Vadodara division are in detention at Godhra Junction railway station (GDA) due to waterlogging on Monday.

Likewise, as many as 17 trains down to the Vadodara division are in detention at Godhra Junction railway station.

Due to heavy rain cut and rewashed ballast between the Dabhoi-Ekta Nagar section, a total of eight trains namely 09107 - Pratapnagar - Ektanagar - MEMU, 09108 - Ektanagar - Pratapnagar - MEMU, 09109 - Pratapnagar - Ektanagar - MEMU, 09110 - Ektanagar - Pratapnagar - MEMU, 09113 - Pratapnagar - Ektanagar - MEMU, 09114 - Ektanagar - Pratapnagar - MEMU, 20947 - Ahmedabad - Ektanagar (Jan Shatabdi Express) 20950 - Ektanagar - Ahmedabad (Jan Shatabdi Express) were called today.

Two trains 12927 - Dadar - Ektanagar Express and 12928 - Ektanagar - Dadar Express were partially cancelled, Western Railway said.

Western Railway, Chief Public Relation Officer (CPRO) Sumit Thakur said due to incessant rains in the last few days, it has had a massive impact on some sections of Western Railway and has also affected the operation of trains.

Godhra Junction railway station was flooded which affected the oncoming vehicles. Especially the Rajdhani Express going to Delhi from Mumbai, Thakur said.

"Heavy rains affected a total of 30 trains. Along with this, the track has also been damaged on Vadodara and Ekta Nagar line near Vadodara. Due to this, the traffic between Vadodara and Ekta Nagar is currently closed and several trains have to be cancelled and some trains are being run only to Vadodara," he said.

"We are monitoring the situation, as soon as the rain subsides, we will go ahead with our work and try to bring the situation back to normal," he added. (ANI)

