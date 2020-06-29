Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 29 (ANI): The Western Railway (WR) said on Sunday that it will add 40 additional suburban services to the existing 162 services currently plying on the Mumbai Suburban section with effect from June 29.

A total of 202 services will now be running on WR's suburban section.

Also Read | CJI Bobde Spotted Checking Out Harley Davidson And His Love For Bikes is Evident! (View Pic).

Twenty slow services between Churchgate-Borivali will be operational (10 in the up direction and 10 in the down direction) and two slow services between Borivali-Boisar in the down direction, according to WR.

Two fast services from Boisar-Churchgate will be running in the up direction, two slow services will be operational in the up direction between Virar-Borivali.

Also Read | Tuticorin Custodial Deaths Case: All About The Killing of Jayaraj and Bennicks That Has Drawn Parallels With George Floyd's Murder.

Fourteen fast services will be operational between Churchgate-Virar (eight in the down direction and six in the up direction). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)