Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 19 (ANI): The Western Railway (WR) said on Sunday that its parcel special trains transported essential commodities weighing more than 79,000 tonnes from March 23 to July 18.

"From March 23 to July 18, commodities weighing more than 79,000 tonnes have been transported by WR through its 408 parcel special trains, which mainly included agricultural produce, medicines, fish and milk. The earnings generated through this transportation, has been approximately Rs 25.20 crore," an official release quoted Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer (PRO) of Western Railway as saying.

"During this period, 60 milk special trains were run by WR, with a load of more than 45,000 tonnes and 100 per cent utilisation of the wagons, generating revenue of approximately Rs 7.80 crore," he said.

A total of 336 COVID-19 special parcel trains with a load of more than 29,000 tonnes were also run to transport various essential commodities, for which the revenue earned was Rs 14.82 crore, Thakur said.

During the lockdown period from March 22 till July 18, a total of 9,536 rakes of goods trains have been used by WR to supply essential commodities amounting to 19.29 million tonnes, the statement said.

"18,680 freight trains have been interchanged with other zonal railways, in which 9323 trains were handed over and 9357 trains taken over at different interchange points," it added. (ANI)

