Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 6 (ANI): Western Railways has collected an amount of Rs 170.35 crore as fines during several ticket-checking drives in the financial year 2022-2023, an official statement said on Thursday.

"The highly motivated ticket checking team under the supervision of a senior commercial officer of Western Railway organized several ticket checking drives during the period from April 2022 to March 2023, thereby recovering an amount to the tune of Rs 170.35 crore," the official statement from Western Railways said.

It further said that the collected amount includes Rs 43.07 crore from the Mumbai Suburban section.

According to a press release issued by the Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, during the month of March 2023, an amount of Rs 12.07 crore was recovered through the detection of 1.94 lakh ticketless or irregular passengers, including unbooked luggage cases.

It is pertinent to mention that during the period from April 2022 to March 2023, a total of 25.63 lakh ticketless and irregular passengers and unbooked luggage cases were detected, as against 18.88 lakh cases detected during the corresponding period last year, which is an increase of 35.75 per cent.

"Fine of Rs 170.35 crore was recovered from these passengers which is an increase of 50 per cent over the corresponding period of last year, which was Rs 113.57 crore," it added.

In the month of March 2023, WR realised fines amounting to Rs 3.08 crore from the Mumbai Suburban section.(ANI)

