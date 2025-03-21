New Delhi [India], March 21 (ANI): Congress MP Pramod Tiwari on Friday took a jibe at the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government over the Naxal issue in Chhattisgarh, saying, "We have been hearing from Amit Shah ji for a long time that naxalism will end and also about terrorism."

Speaking to ANI, Tiwari said, "Naxalism was encouraged by them and their policies. We have been hearing from Amit Shah ji for a long time that naxalism will end and also about terrorism."

His remarks came after Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday commended the security forces for neutralising 30 Naxalites in two separate encounters in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur and Kanker districts and termed the achievement a major step toward the 'Naxal Mukt Bharat Abhiyan,' a campaign aimed at making India free of Naxalism.

"Today, our soldiers have achieved another big success in the direction of 'Naxal Mukt Bharat Abhiyan'. 22 Naxalites were killed in two separate operations by our security forces in Bijapur and Kanker of Chhattisgarh. The Modi government is moving forward with a ruthless approach against Naxalites and is adopting a zero-tolerance policy against those Naxalites who are not surrendering. The country will be Naxal-free before 31st March next year," Home Minister Shah said on X.

Congress leader Charan Das Mahant expressed support for the Chhattisgarh government's action against Naxalites but questioned the speedy action of economic development of Bastar region and asked which big industrialists would come for whom "red carpet is being laid."

"We appreciate the action. It is a good thing, the action is speedy..It is being said that Naxalites are being eliminated to promote economic activities in Bastar. Who is going to carry out economic activities? Which big industrialists will come for whom you are rolling out the red carpet?" asked Mahant, who is the Leader of the Opposition in the Chhattisgarh assembly.

Former Deputy Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh and senior Congress leader TS Singh Deo attributed the violence in the state to the Naxal groups who refused to abandon violence and arms.

Speaking to ANI, Deo said, "Such incidents are coming to the fore in the encounter against the people of Naxal ideology due to not abandoning violence and continuously taking up arms." (ANI)

