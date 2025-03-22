Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 22 (ANI): BJP leader Roopa Ganguly lambasted on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday, alleging that her recent statements contradict her stance on women's issues.

Ganguly remarked, "She (Mamata Banerjee) herself says a lot of wrong things which does not befit her as a woman and a chief minister."

Referring to Banerjee's earlier comment that women should avoid going out at night, Ganguly questioned her latest move, stating, "Just a few days ago, she said that women should not go out at night, but now women will work in bars? What kind of future is she creating for the women of Bengal?"

BJP workers in Kolkata organized a protest against the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government regarding a newly introduced bill that permits the employment of women in bars. This legislation, which was approved by the West Bengal Assembly, amends current laws to enable women to work in this industry.

The TMC government has positioned this initiative as a progressive step toward combating gender-based discrimination in employment. In contrast, the BJP has expressed strong opposition to the bill, citing various concerns regarding its implications.

The demonstration saw participation from prominent BJP leaders, including Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar and BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul, and senior leader Roopa Ganguly who joined party workers in voicing their dissent against the TMC-led state government's decision.

"Mamata Banerjee's police knows how to stop women BJP workers... They do not know how to provide security to women. Today, no one is safe in West Bengal... After the RG Kar case, Mamata Banerjee had said that women should not work at night... There is no security in West Bengal. Anything can happen to anyone here... We are protesting against this," said BJP MLA Anghamitra Paul.

Tensions escalated during the protest as a scuffle broke out between the police and BJP leader Roopa Ganguly, who was actively participating in the agitation. The clash occurred as authorities attempted to manage the crowd.

Reacting to the bill passed in Assembly, BJP leader Agnimitra Paul, said on X, "Opposition parties and women's rights activists have criticized the TMC government's decision, emphasizing that without robust safety protocols, allowing women to work in bars could lead to increased vulnerability to harassment and violence. They advocate for comprehensive policies that not only promote employment opportunities for women but also ensure their safety and dignity in the workplace. In light of these concerns, it is imperative for the TMC government to prioritize the implementation of stringent safety measures and create secure working environments for women across all sectors. This approach would reflect a genuine commitment to women's empowerment, beyond mere legislative changes."

On Friday, the West Bengal Assembly has passed the West Bengal Finance Bill 2025, which includes key amendments to the Bengal Excise Act, 1909, most notably lifting the prohibition on women working in bars, a provision previously deemed discriminatory. (ANI)

