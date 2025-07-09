India News | 'When Women Lift, Nation Rises': Union MoS Raksha Khadse at Weightlifting Warriors Academy

New Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, Raksha Khadse, on Wednesday paid a significant visit to the Weightlifting Warriors Academy in Modinagar, a premier training centre recognised under the Khelo India Accredited Academy initiative.

Olympic medalist Mirabai Chanu joined her, Chief National Coach Vijay Sharma, Indian Weightlifting Federation (IWLF) President Sahdev Yadav, and CEO Ashwani Kumar.

The Weightlifting Warriors Academy, founded by the Chief National Coach Shri Vijay Sharma, is a state-of-the-art facility meticulously designed to cultivate future champions. Operating with robust support under the Khelo India Scheme and from various sporting bodies, the academy offers a holistic environment for athletic development.

Khelo India Accredited Academy - a game changer component of the Khelo India Scheme:

For a facility to be accredited as a Khelo India Accredited Academy, it is required to conform to the norms of the Khelo India scheme. The Weightlifting Warriors Academy features a modern, fully equipped gym, a dedicated food service ensuring optimal nutrition, and cutting-edge training equipment and sports science facilities. This isn't just about traditional coaching anymore. Athletes here benefit from scientific training methodologies, advanced performance analysis, targeted injury prevention programs, and comprehensive rehabilitation support. Its residential wing boasts 30 comfortable rooms, capable of housing up to 60 athletes. Currently, the academy is a vibrant hub for 40 promising young athletes, aged 8-14, who are taking their first steps towards sporting greatness. They train alongside 15 elite athletes, including none other than India's celebrated Olympic medalist, Mirabai Chanu, whose dedication and prowess serve as a constant source of inspiration within these walls.

Addressing the enthusiastic young athletes, coaches, and staff, Khadse said, "Under 'Khelo Bharat Niti 2025', we are building an ecosystem that not only discovers talent but also sustains it through world-class coaching and community engagement. I have realisedthat when women lift, the entire nation rises, and we pledge to leave no talent undiscovered and no aspiration unfulfilled."

Khadse's visit highlighted the pivotal role of these academies in identifying and nurturing talent from the grassroots, equipping them with world-class facilities and expert guidance. Such institutions are crucial to realising the ambitious goals of "Khelo Bharat Niti 2025," a visionary policy aimed at transforming India into a formidable global sporting powerhouse by creating a comprehensive and sustainable sports development framework.

The presence of an iconic athlete like Mirabai Chanu at the academy serves as a potent motivator for the young trainees, vividly demonstrating the heights that can be achieved through dedicated training and access to the premier facilities provided by the Khelo India initiative.

As per the statement, Khadse commended the academy's efforts in fostering a culture of excellence and reaffirmed the government's steadfast resolve to continue investing in such vital institutions, thereby securing a brighter, more glorious future for Indian sports. (ANI)

