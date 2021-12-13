New Delhi [India], December 13 (ANI): Whether it is Akhilesh Yadav or Rahul Gandhi, when they attack the traditions of Sanatan Dharma, they can be considered to be in the same category as invaders, said Union Minister Prahlad Singh Patel on Monday.

"Invaders tried to destroy the Kashi Vishwanath temple but could not do so. The world now believes that Kashi is the most ancient city," said Patel.

The Union Minister made this statement in reply to Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's claims that the acquisition of buildings for the Kashi Vishwanath corridor was started during the SP government in Uttar Pradesh and they allocated crores of rupees for the project.

"Whenever the reputation of Kashi is tarnished by invaders, people have worked to restore it. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, this is first such effort to restore the reputation of Kashi," Patel said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated phase 1 of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham project at Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi on Monday. It has been constructed at a cost of around Rs 339 crore.

A total of 23 buildings are being inaugurated in phase 1 of the project. They will provide a variety of facilities to the pilgrims visiting Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple, including Yatri Suvidha Kendras, Tourist Facilitation Centre, Vedic Kendra, Mumukshu Bhavan, Bhogshala, City Museum, Viewing Gallery, Food Court, among others.

The Prime Minister wants to ensure that all heritage structures are preserved during the development work. During the process of destruction of the old properties, more than 40 ancient temples were rediscovered. (ANI)

