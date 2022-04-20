Ahmedabad, Apr 20 (PTI) World Health Organization (WHO) Director General Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus on Wednesday visited the Gandhi Ashram in the city and paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi.

Dr Ghebreyesus was accompanied by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and AYUSH Minister Sarbananda Sonowal during his visit to Gandhi Ashram, also known as Sabarmati Ashram.

During his visit, Dr Ghebreyesus was given information about Gandhiji's stay at the ashram and also tried his hands at a charkha (spinning wheel).

Earlier in the day, Ghebreyesus attended the inaugural ceremony of the Global Ayush Investment and Innovation Summit in Gandhinagar, where he shared dais with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

