Ambikapur (Chhattisgarh) [India], November 15 (ANI): Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday said everyone in India is a Hindu.

Addressing a public meeting at Ambikapur in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday, the RSS chief said one who considers India a motherland is a Hindu. "This is irrespective of whether the person is a believer of any particular religion and wear certain clothes. This is the truth and the angh always speaks the truth. We have been one for hundreds of years," Bhagwat said.

Bhagwat was the chief guest at a function organised by the RSS in the Congress-ruled state.

"We all have had the same DNA for the last 40,000 years. Our ancestors taught us that every person has their own manner of worship. Follow this piece of wisdom. Everybody shoud speak his or her own language so that it could be developed further," he said.

Bhagwat further said, "Do not try to change anyone's manner of worship. Religions are like different ways leading to one place. Sangh has no self-interest, it doesn't seek popularity."

RSS chief said, "The best way to understand the Sangh is to join the Sangh. It can be known only by attending the Sakha. There is no fee to attend the Sangh's Sakha. One can taste the sweetness of the sugar after eating it."

"Everyone has to remain as one. While many worship different deities in our country, there are others who are atheists. This has been going on since the age of the Vedas. India has never had one religion or language. There are different castes but the nation is one. Kings and dynasties came and went but India has remained the same through the ages," Bhagwat said.

On the weapons traning imparted to the Sangh members at its workshops, Bhagwat said, "We learn to wield weapons but we are not a paramilitary force. Sangh cannot be described in words or even in letters." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)