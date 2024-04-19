Hassan (Karnataka) [India], April 19 (ANI): As Karnataka gears up for polls in the next two phases of elections, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah hit out at Janata Dal-Secular (JDS) leader Prajwal Revanna questioning his silence in Parliament on the injustice done by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to Karnataka.

Prajwal Revanna is the sitting BJP MP from Hassan. He is one of the youngest members in the Parliament.

"Why didn't Prajwal Revanna and Deve Gowda raise their voices in the Parliament about the injustice being done by the BJP to the state?" Siddaramaiah said at Hassan.

Siddaramaiah was speaking after inaugurating the Prajadhwani-2 Yatra held on behalf of the Congress Lok Sabha candidate Shreyas M Patel.

Hitting out at the central government for not releasing a "single rupee" for the Upper Bhadra Project, the Chief Minister said that the JDS leaders, instead of questioning the BJP has joined hands with them.

"The Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced in the budget that 5300 crores has been allotted for the Upper Bhadra Project. But till now they have cheated without releasing even a single rupee. The JD(S) stopped questioning this fraud and instead has joined hands with the BJP. Is it not a betrayal of those who voted for Prajwal Revanna", he asked.

Siddaramaiah said that the Congress will not betray Indians like Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"We will not make you believe in us and then betray Indians like PM Modi. We will not breach the trust. We have kept our promises. We will not make you a fool by provoking you emotionally. We will stand by you during difficulties in your life," the Chief Minister said.

"In order to respond to the plight of the people who were affected by the price hike, we formulated five guarantees. We implemented it. We have kept our promises," he added.

Hitting out at the Prime Minister for not delivering on his promises on unemployment, Siddaramaiah said that the former betrayed the trust of educated youth.

"You believed PM Modi when he promised to create two crore jobs per year. All Indians believed.But, when you asked for a job, he said- "Go and sell pakodas". Isn't this a betrayal of trust of educated young men and women by PM Modi? Was he not deceiving Indians?" the Chief Minister said.

Slamming the Narendra Modi government for its brute resistance to farmers' protests, Siddaramaiah said that the time has come to give them an answer.

"Isn't the Modi government's atrocities on the protesting farmers a big betrayal? BJP's brutality on the farmers who demanded minimum support price for their crops was too much. Now is the time to teach them a lesson for those atrocities," Siddaramaiah said.

Karnataka, which has 28 Lok Sabha seats, will vote in two phases on April 26 and May 7.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Congress and JD-S fought together against the BJP and the combine was decimated.

The BJP had won a record 25 seats; Congress and JD-S won just one seat each. The Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be held in seven phases, starting on April 19. The counting of votes is on June 4. (ANI)

