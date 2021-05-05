New Delhi, May 5 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked the Delhi government and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) why there was an insistence on RTPCR reports to approve requisitions for Remdesivir by hospitals or individuals if a doctor has prescribed the same.

A bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli said that the court had earlier also taken note that on several occasions RTPCR tests have given false negative results and therefore, it cannot be insisted upon to provide treatment or medication to patients when they otherwise exhibit symptoms of COVID-19 infection.

The court asked the ICMR and Delhi government to look into the issue which was raised by amicus curiae and senior advocate Rajshekhar Rao who said that the drug controller's portal shows that some requisitions for Remdesivir were not acted upon due to non supply of RTPCR reports.

Rao suggested that the requirement for documents on the portal should be amended to accept Rapid Antigen Test results and prescriptions by a registered medical practitioner.

