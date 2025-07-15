LatestLY
    India News | Why PM, Ministers Exempted: Cong MP on New Attendance System to Be Rolled out in LS

    Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. With the Lok Sabha reportedly set to introduce a new multi-media device-based attendance system for members from the upcoming Monsoon session of Parliament, Congress' whip in the Lower House Manickam Tagore on Tuesday claimed the system is "flawed" and asked why are the prime minister and ministers exempted when the move is aimed at ensuring accountability.

    Agency News PTI| Jul 15, 2025 09:58 AM IST
    New Delhi, Jul 15 (PTI) With the Lok Sabha reportedly set to introduce a new multi-media device-based attendance system for members from the upcoming Monsoon session of Parliament, Congress' whip in the Lower House Manickam Tagore on Tuesday claimed the system is "flawed" and asked why are the prime minister and ministers exempted when the move is aimed at ensuring accountability.

    However, it may be noted that ministers and the Leader of Opposition as a practice are not required to sign in their attendance.

    The Lok Sabha is set to introduce a new attendance system for its members from the upcoming Monsoon session of Parliament that will require them to punch in their presence through a multi-media device at the seat allotted to them instead of doing so in the lobby.

    Official sources said it will help save time as lobbies are at times crowded with MPs. There have been instances when some MPs mark their presence and leave without participating in the proceedings of the House, they added.

    In a post on X, Tagore said the new multi-media device for marking attendance from Lok Sabha seats will be rolled out this Monsoon session but "we already saw it fail during the Waqf vote - where the system didn't function reliably".

    Why repeat a "flawed system", he asked.

    If attendance marking is about transparency and accountability, why are the prime minister and ministers exempted, Tagore further questioned.

    "Shouldn't the PM lead by example instead of being above the process? It would reveal how many days the PM is actually present in the Lok Sabha -? typically just 3 to 4 days out of 18 to 28 in a session," he said.

    "Instead of merely digitising attendance, we need systemic reforms - mandatory attendance for all; transparent participation metrics; auto-publication of speaking records and voting behaviour," he said.

    Digital tools are only as good as the intent behind them, Tagore said.

    If accountability is selective, the system defeats its purpose, he said.

    Speaker Om Brila is keen to introduce the new practice, the sources said, and added that the attendance register at the lobby will continue for some time, allowing MPs time to familiarise themselves with the electronic system to mark their presence.

    Birla had last year given the members the option to mark their attendance in the House using a digital pen on an electronic tablet in the lobby as part of efforts to make Parliament paperless.

    The members are required to mark their attendance to receive their daily allowances during Parliament sessions.

    The Monsoon session of Parliament will begin on July 21 and continue till August 21.

    (The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)

