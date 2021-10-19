Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 19 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Dr Narottam Mishra on Tuesday slammed Congress over its stand on the Lakhimpur Kheri incident and for not "uttering a word on Kashmir and Chhattisgarh violence".

Addressing a press conference after the Cabinet meeting today, Mishra said, "Gandhi family is not concerned with any problem of the country. Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are only concerned with baking their political loaves. On Lakhimpur Kheri, Rahul and Priyanka created hue and cry over the incident, but stayed silent on Kashmir killings and Chhattisgarh incident."

Lauding the efforts of the state government towards farmers, he said, "To provide cheap electricity to the farmers and domestic consumers of the state, Cabinet has approved a proposal to give a subsidy of more than Rs 20,500 crores. In this decision of the government, a subsidy of about Rs 15,722 crore will be given to farmer brothers and Rs 5,000 crore to domestic consumers."

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, Madhya Pradesh Cabinet approved the continuation of the 'Ration Aapke Dwar' scheme under which door-to-door delivery of ration will take place.

"Cabinet has today approved the continuation of 'Ration Aapke Dwar' scheme. This scheme will be implemented in 7,511 villages of 80 tribal development blocks of the state," he said.

This scheme was ramped up during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Mishra, informed, "In the last 24 hours in the state, 10 new COVID-19 cases have come. At present, the total number of active cases in the state is 102. The positivity rate is at 0.02 per cent and the recovery rate is at 98.60 per cent." (ANI)

