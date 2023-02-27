Uttar Pradesh [India], February 27 (ANI): BSP chief and former UP chief minister Mayawati on Monday said party leader Shaista Parveen, the wife of former Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA Atiq Ahmed who has been named in a double murder case along with her husband and son, wil be expelled from the party if found guilty as charged.

Ahmed, also a former SP MLA, was expelled from the Akhilesh Yadav-led party after being named in an FIR in connection with the murder of advocate Umesh Pal and his private security guard.

Taking to her official Twitter handle on Monday, Mayawati said, "It hjas come out in the public domain that an FIR has been registered against Atiq Ahmed, his son and wife (BSP leader) Shaista Parveen in connection with the murder of advocate Umesh Pal and his private security guard, who was an important witness in (BSP MLA) Raju Pal's murder in Prayagraj."

"Taking a serious note of this (FIR), BSP has decided that Shaista Parveen will be expelled from the party as soon as soon she is found guilty as charged," the former UP CM said.

On Raju's wife, a BSP leader, also switching over to the SP, Mayawati posted, "Atiq Ahmed was a Samajwadi Party was elected an MP and MLA on the SP ticket. Now, his wife, who was with us, has shifted to the SP, the party she blamed for her husband's murder."

"Our party is known not to punish innocents, even if they are related to an accused or criminal elements. However, we do not condone crime or support criminals irrespective of religion or caste," Mayawati added.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh Police on Sunday assured action against those involved in the murder of Umesh Pal, saying multiple teams were probing the matter.

UP DGP DS Chauhan said, "A probe is ongoing and multiple teams are working on the case. I am sure that the hard work of our officers will take this case to its logical end."

According to the Prayagraj police, more than six persons have been detained in connection with murder case. They include the two sons of baahubali former MLA Atiq Ahmed.

A key witness in several cases, Pal was shot dead along with one of his guards in Prayagraj's Sulem Saray area on February 24, Commissioner of Police (CP), Prayagraj Ramit Sharma informed on Saturday. (ANI)

