Korba, May 1 (PTI) A 50-year-old woman was killed in attack by a wild elephant in Surajpur district of Chhattisgarh, a forest official said on Sunday.

Also Read | Section 144 CrPC Imposed in Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Budh Nagar Due to Rising COVID-19 Cases.

The victim, identified as Balo, a native of Aghina Salka village, was attacked by the rogue elephant when she went to pick woods with three other women in the nearby forest area in Gerwamuda village in Pratappur forest range on Saturday evening, Pratappur forest range SDO Ashutosh Bhagat said.

Also Read | Eid ul-Fitr 2022: Mehbooba Mufti Lauds Fortitude and Patience of Muslims This Ramzan.

The victim had come to meet her daughter at her in-laws' place in that village.

"She came face-to-face with the elephant. The enraged wild animal ran after the woman and slammed her on the ground with its trunk when she tried to escape and she died on the spot," he said.

Three other women managed to escape from the spot, he added.

After being alerted, a team of forest officials reached the spot, he said, adding that a tusker named 'Pyare' might be the one that killed the woman.

Presently, seven wild elephants are roaming in Pratappur forest range, he added.

The family of the deceased was given an instant relief amount of Rs 25,000, while the remaining Rs 5.75 lakh will be disbursed post legal formalities, the official said.

Human-elephant conflicts in the northern part of the state had been a major cause of concern for the last one decade, while the menace has further spread its footprint in some districts of the central region in the last few years.

The districts which have been facing the menace mainly are Surguja, Raigarh, Korba, Surajpur, Mahasamund, Dhamtari, Gariaband, Balod, Balrampur and Kanker.

According to the forest department, as many as 204 people were killed in elephant attacks in the last three years, while 45 jumbos died in the state during that period.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)