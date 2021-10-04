Visual of the elephant stuck in the pit at a village in Odhisha's Mayurbhanj District (Photo/ANI)

Mayurbhanj (Odisha) [India], October 4 (ANI): In a midnight operation, the forest department rescued an elephant that had fallen into a pit at Tembatola village of Bangiriposhi range here, said the Forest Department.

The wild elephant was rescued with the help of JCB by personnel of the forest department, added the forest department.

"An elephant was rescued from a pit near Tembatola village in Mayurbhanj, late Saturday. A group of elephants had entered a village. On seeing them, people started running, which is when one of them fell into the pit," said Anoomitra Acharya, Wildlife researcher.

Around 8-10 elephants entered the Tembatola village from the Shimlipal forest, said the forest department.

However, one sub-adult wild elephant fell into a pit, while the villagers were chasing the elephants, stated the forest department.

The elephant snorted and tried to get out, but could not. The villagers immediately informed the Bangiriposhi Forest Department.

The Forest Department undertook the rescue operation. The elephant is now reported to be in the nearby forest. (ANI)

