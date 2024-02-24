Goalpara (Assam), Feb 24 (PTI) Two persons were trampled to death by wild elephants in Assam's Goalpara district, police said on Saturday.

They said the two victims, including one female, were travelling on a motorbike when they encountered a herd of wild elephants near a bridge in the Gualguli area on Friday night.

"They were on their way to their homes in Gualguli from Lakhipur when they encountered the herd. They tried to flee but were chased by the pachyderm and killed, as per our preliminary investigation", police said.

On being informed, police rushed to the spot and recovered the bodies.

