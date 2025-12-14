Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], December 14 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called Bharatiya Janata Party's Kerala state chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar for the party's 'historic' performance in the recently concluded Kerala local body polls, promising the state party leaders of support and cooperation from the centre to enable development of Kerala.

While the party held a victory rally in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram today, the BJP state chief said they will bring Narendra Modi's development agenda and corruption-free governance to the local bodies that people have entrusted to the party.

"PM Modi called me this morning to congratulate all our workers and on behalf of all of them, I thanked him and I said we require his support and we require his cooperation and he has promised us 100 % support and cooperation for the development of Kerala," Chandrasekhar told ANI during the road show.

Hailing the NDA winning 50 of the 101 wards in Thiruvananthapuram, the BJP leader said, "The public has given us an opportunity to serve, and we will bring Narendra Modi Ji's development politics and development governance, corruption-free governance to all of these local bodies that the people have entrusted us with."

The NDA's biggest breakthrough came in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, where it secured control for the first time, ending the LDF's four-decade-long rule. Of the 101 wards, the NDA won 50, while the LDF secured 29 and the UDF 19; two seats went to independents.

The result is being seen as a major political setback for both the Left and the Congress in the state capital.

However, Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty and CPI(M) leader said that voters should treat BJP's gains as a warning against falling for the "trap of communal forces."

"Voters should not fall into the trap of communal forces. We accept the election outcome," he added.

Sivankutty pointed out that the voter turnout this time was 58.24 per cent, lower than in the previous elections. He said that the LDF's core support base in Thiruvananthapuram remained intact and that a detailed review and evaluation of the results would be carried out. (ANI)

