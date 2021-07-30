Chandigarh, Jul 30 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday said the state government will completely implement the new National Education Policy by 2025 and try to bring the school dropout rate to zero.

According to an official statement, Khattar said this launching the NEP-2020 in the state. He was addressing the gathering, including academics and students, who joined the launch ceremony held in Panchkula digitally.

"The NEP-2020 will be completely implemented by the year 2025. Although the deadline for its implementation is till 2030, Haryana will achieve this target five years in advance," Khattar said.

He said Haryana aims that by 2025 school dropout rate comes to zero.

Along with education and employment, the NEP aims to make students cultured and ''atmanirbhar'' so that they can make important contribution to making India the "vishwa guru" once again, he said.

"Today, after 75 years of Independence, the country needed such an education policy, which not only makes the younger generation educated but also inculcates the feeling of nationalism in them," he said.

Khattar said the infrastructure required for implementing the NEP-2020 in Haryana has already been prepared with an aim to empower the students with knowledge, skills and values by imparting quality education.

The chief minister said as per the new policy, about 4,000 playway schools are being opened in the state, focusing on early age education.

So far, 1,135 schools have been opened, he added.

Kahttar said in the NEP-2020, the target of ensuring participation of women in higher education has been set at 50 per cent, which will be achieved by the state by 2025 from current 32 per cent.

On the occasion, Khattar announced that July 29 will be celebrated every year as New Education Policy Day.

On this day, the progress on aims and objectives of the NEP-2020 will be reviewed, he said.

