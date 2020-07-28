Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 28 (ANI): State officials will conduct Common Entrance Test (CET) exam as per the instructions given by the state high court, said Karnataka deputy chief minister CN Ashwathnarayan on Tuesday.

"Officials have informed that they are all set to conduct exams on July 30 and 31. We will put this matter in front of the high court. As per the instructions of the high court, we will move forward," said Ashwathnarayan.

Also Read | Total loss of Earnings in Western Railway Division on Account of COVID-19 is More Than Rs 1,905 Crores : Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 28, 2020.

This comes after Karnataka High court asked the state government to reconsider the decision of conducting the CET exam.

"...I had called an emergency meeting with district collectors, officials of education, transport, health, police department. And, I took information about the preparedness for conducting the CET exam," he added.

Also Read | BJP MP Jaskaur Meena Claims 'Coronavirus Will Leave India As Soon as Ram Temple Is Built', Watch Video.

Karnataka CET Exam is a state-level entrance exam organised for providing admissions in Engineering, Pharmacy, B Pharma and other courses offered by colleges and institutions located in the state. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)