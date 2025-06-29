Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], June 29 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party leader Deendayal Kumawat was appointed as convenor of the adhoc committee of the Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA).

Expressing gratitude to Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and the other RCA leadership, Kumawat said that he will continue to "ensure" cricket tournaments are conducted properly and elections are held with "transparency" in the state association.

"I thank the Chief Minister and the entire leadership, athletes for giving me this opportunity... In the coming time, I will continue efforts to ensure cricket tournaments are conducted properly and elections are held with transparency", he told ANI.

Kumawat said that he would consult with seniors of the RCA and the state government, as everyone has a "single goal" of running the Rajasthan Cricket "efficiently".

"We will also consult with the seniors and the state government as all of us have a single goal that Rajasthan cricket runs efficiently and the players here play at national and international level... We want the name of this association to shine as the best in the country", Kumawat added.

Kumawat refused from any kind of "politics" in the state association and every party would be part of the decision-making process in the association.

"Politics will not happen now in the association. We will take advice from everyone regardless of the party", he said.

Kumawat replaced Jaideep Bihani who was the earlier convenor of the Rajasthan Cricket Association adhoc committee. Dhananjay Singh Khimsar, Ratan Singh, Vimal Sharma, Dharamveer Singh Shekhawat and Harish Chandra Singh were the earlier members of the RCA adhoc committee.

The RCA is affiliated to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), making it part of the national cricketing setup. (ANI)

