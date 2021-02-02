Noida (UP), Feb 2 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Forest and Environment Minister Dara Singh Chauhan on Tuesday said the state government would ensure conservation of the wetland in Dhanauri and wildlife habitat around Jewar in Gautam Buddh Nagar.

Chauhan made the remarks at a programme organised to mark the 'World Wetlands Day' at the Okhla Bird Sanctuary, where he inaugurated new facilities for visitors, including a 360-degree high resolution camera to monitor birds.

Gautam Buddh Nagar MP Mahesh Sharma, Noida MLA Pankaj Singh, Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh, Dadri MLA Tejpal Nagar and Divisional Forest Officer Pramod Kumar Srivastava, among others, attended the programme.

"We will soon hold meeting and review the situation in Gautam Buddh Nagar and ensure proper conservation of wetlands in Dhanauri and Jewar and other natural habitats of wildlife here," Chauhan said.

He said the state government will also work on developing eco tourism in the region through recreational activities in sanctuaries and national park as allowed under the Forest Conservation Act.

"Okhla bird sanctuary, which had remained neglected for long, is today developing into a world-class tourism centre. I remember that in 2018, as Union Minister of State for Forests and Environment, I had the opportunity to start its redevelopment and upgrading. Since then, you can see the development and changed till now," Sharma tweeted along with some pictures of the site.

