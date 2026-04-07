Jorhat (Assam) [India], April 7 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday intensified his attack on the Congress, asserting that they should have consulted with the foreign minister before levelling allegations against his wife, Rinki Bhuyan Sarma, claiming that she holds three international passports.

Speaking to the media in Jorhat, CM Sarma critiqued Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge over his statement about seeking clarification from the central government and the foreign minister after police raided the Congress leader Pawan Khera's Delhi residence, as CM's wife filed an FIR against him.

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"Are you crazy? If you don't know the truth, then why did you put it? You should have asked earlier...First, you should have asked the foreign minister whether it was right or not and that we have received this allegation," CM Sarma said.

He likened the situation to killing someone and then offering them medicine. "Kharge is old, and you are still talking like a crazy person," he further remarked.

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Furthermore, he hailed the competence of Assam Police, stating that they will find Pawan Khera even from "paatal" to end this game of "Luka-chuppi".

"First, why did you bring a fake document?... Who did you give this document to? I doubt that Rahul Gandhi gave this document to them. So this case will reach even to Rahul Gandhi," he alleged, suggesting that the allegations from Congress stemmed from the Lok Sabha LoP.

"First, I will beat Khera and then get the names of those involved out, and move to them," he said.

The remarks come amid heightened tensions over allegations made by Pawan Khera against the Sarma family. Khera had alleged that CM Sarma's wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, holds three passports -- from India, the UAE, and Egypt -- and owns undisclosed luxury properties in Dubai, along with a company in Wyoming, USA.

The Sarma family has strongly denied these claims, terming the documents "AI-generated fabrications" circulated by Pakistani social media groups.

Responding to the accusations, CM Sarma had earlier vowed stern action, stating, "Before levelling an allegation, he should have asked the Foreign Minister. Kharge ji has aged, yet he speaks like a madman. Assam Police can find and bring people from 'pataal' as well. I suspect Rahul Gandhi has given him these documents. So this case will extend to Rahul Gandhi. Do not try to scare us. This is Assam, and we have fought against Islamic invasion 17 times."

Following the police searches at Khera's residence, Assam Police DCP Debajit Nath said, "We have searched his house. We can't give more details."

CM Sarma also claimed that Khera "ran away" to Hyderabad after the searches, adding, "I have come to know through the media that the police have gone to his residence in Delhi, but he has run away to Hyderabad. The law will take its own course."

Assam's Assembly elections are scheduled for April 9, with campaigning concluding Monday evening and counting of votes on May 4. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)