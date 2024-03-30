New Delhi [India], March 30 (ANI): Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri dismissed the allegations made by the Aam Aadmi Party and Congress against the BJP-led central government for not doing work in Delhi during the last 10 years and said that the party will soon give an account of the work done in the national capital.

"The central government has done a lot of work in Delhi during the last 10 years. We will give an account of all that work. We will inform everyone about the work done in all seven Lok Sabha constituencies. We will provide information regarding the work done in each Lok Sabha constituency through press conferences for seven days," the Union Minister said on Friday.

Earlier on Friday, Puri attended the inauguration ceremony of the election office for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls on the premises of the BJP Delhi office.

Speaking to reporters, the Union Minister echoed the BJP's position against jailed Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and said, "When it was hard to breathe in Delhi, then they (the Delhi government) used to blame Punjab for stubble burning; now that their government is in Punjab, who did they blame then?... When he (Arvind Kejriwal) joined politics, saying they were starting a movement against corruption, today they have joined whom?--the most corrupt party...Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal was issued 9 summonses, but he did not respond. Leave Arvind Kejriwal; his time is limited."

Meanwhile, after the custody of Kejriwal was extended till April 1 by the local court, the AAP on Thursday questioned the investigation being carried out by the Enforcement Directorate in the excise policy case, whereas the BJP slammed the INDIA bloc and said that their modus operandi is "When caught, start playing the victimhood card" after looting the public's money.

Calling the arrest of Kejriwal "illegal" in the excise policy case, party national spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar said that the Enforcement Directorate should have completed its investigation before arresting the AAP supremo, adding that the central agency itself is "unaware" of why it has arrested Kejriwal.

Speaking to ANI, Priyanka Kakkar said, "CM Arvind Kejriwal had said to give as many days of remand. ED asked for 7 days and the court granted a 4-day remand. The CM has exposed something big today that the real liquor scam started after the agencies started their investigation... ED is not even aware of why it has arrested him. What type of law is this where an arrest has been made without thorough investigation? The arrest of the CM is illegal, we have challenged it and the High Court will hear it on April 3."

In this regard, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said that INDIA bloc has a four-point modus operandi, which consists of "playing victimhood card".

"In the INDI alliance, the Congress Party which is the oldest party, the AAP, which is the most newly formed party and all the 'Pariwaarwadi' parties, their character has become to loot, lie, get caught and then become victims and put pressure on the institutions. This has become their four-point modus operandi: we will keep looting, we will keep lying, and when caught, we will start playing the victimhood card. If that victimhood card does not work, then we will keep on attacking the institutions," he said.

The Rouse Avenue Court on Thursday extended the custodial remand of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by four more days in a money laundering case related to the Excise Policy. (ANI)

