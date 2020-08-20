New Delhi, August 19: Amid the political row between Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over allegations that Facebook ignored hateful content, reports arrived that Facebook and its top lobbying executive in India -- Ankhi Das -- are facing questions internally from employees.

According to a report, published by Reuters, Facebook employees from the United States and around the world wrote an open letter to Facebook's leadership by 11 employees on one internal platform. In the letter, the employees have demanded company leaders to acknowledge and denounce 'anti-Muslim bigotry'. They have also sought more policy consistency and inclusion of diverse representation. Facebook-BJP Row: Privilege Motion Moved Against Rahul Gandhi, Shashi Tharoor by Nishikant Dubey.

The letter states, as quoted by the international news agency, "It is hard not to feel frustrated and saddened by the incidents reported ... We know we're not alone in this. Employees across the company are expressing a similar sentiment." Adding more, the letter says, "The Muslim community at Facebook would like to hear from Facebook leadership on our asks."

The whole controversy over ignoring hateful content began after the Wall Street Journal report, which claimed that Das opposed applying the company's hate-speech rules against BJP which in its posts called Muslims as 'traitors'. The WSJ report also adds that Das told the staff not to apply hate-speech rules to politicians close to Modi's ruling BJP as it 'would damage the company's business prospects in the country'.

Though Facebook had stated in its clarification that it prohibits hate speech which incites violence and enforces policies irrespective of political position or party affiliation. In the meantime, Facebook India Head Ajit Mohan defended Das and said that WSJ claims are 'inaccurate' and 'without merit'.

Meanwhile in India, BJP lawmaker Nishikant Dubey moved a notice for breach of privilege against MPs Rahul Gandhi and Shashi Tharoor. This apparently was in retaliation of notice for breach of privilege moved against Dubey by Tharoor.

