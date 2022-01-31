Aurangabad, Jan 31 (PTI) AIMIM MP Imtiyaz Jaleel on Monday criticised the Maharashtra government for allowing the sale of wine at supermarkets and grocery shops and said that such facilities will be vandalised if they are allowed to open in Aurangabad district.

Also Read | Government Hopeful of Bouncing Back in Employment Market With Various Govt Schemes.

Addressing a press conference, Jaleel questioned the rationale behind the wine sale decision and said if the state government is genuinely concerned about farmers then permission should be given for cultivating cannabis.

Also Read | India Set to Achieve $400 Billion Merchandise Export Target in 2021-22, Says Economic Survey.

"Instead of wine, the government could have supported milk bars and encouraged people to drink it so that farmers would have benefited. But this government is only concerned about money. This decision to allow the sale of wine in shops will ruin our culture," said Jaleel, who also heads the Maharashtra unit of the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM).

Jaleel said that he won't allow such "wine bars" to function in Aurangabad.

"I challenge Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and all the three ruling parties to dare to open even one such wine bar in Aurangabad. I appeal to women to vandalise such shops. If anyone thinks of opening it, we will break that shop," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)