Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], December 22 (ANI): On his visit to Ajmer Sharif Dargah, Union Minister of Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju, on Monday, said, "We go every year. We went last year, too. I will pray that all people and our country prosper, and that harmony and peace prevail. May we all move towards a developed India..."

Rijiju also shared a post on X about his visit, stating, "A warm reception at Jaipur Airport. Heading to Dargah Sharif, Ajmer, to offer chadar & seek prayers for peace & compassion across the world. As lakhs gather during Urs, we remain committed to facilitating their pilgrimage & upholding the spirit of harmony that binds us all."

The Ajmer Sharif Dargah is one of the most revered Sufi shrines in India. Every year, millions of devotees from all over the world gather here to celebrate the Urs festival, a significant event that commemorates the death anniversary of the Khwaja Moinuddin Hassan Chishty.

Kiren Rijiju on Sunday met a Buddhist delegation from Himachal Pradesh at his residence in New Delhi. Sharing glimpses of the interaction on X, Rijiju said he met representatives of the Buddhist community from Lahaul, Spiti, Kinnaur and Dharamshala, describing the interaction as "a warm and meaningful exchange rooted in harmony, culture and shared values."

The interaction came a day after the Union Minister extended warm greetings to the people of Ladakh on the occasion of Losar, the traditional Tibetan New Year. He participated in the cultural celebrations at the Central Institute of Buddhist Studies (CIBS) in Ladakh.

Sharing a post on X, Rijiju said, "On the auspicious occasion of Losar (New Year), I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to the people of Ladakh. May the New Year usher in happiness, prosperity and peace for all. Tashi Delek & Julley!"

The post was accompanied by a video showing the Union Minister dancing to the rhythmic beats of traditional dhol and trumpet along with students and faculty members of the CIBS.

Celebrated across Ladakh, Tibet, Nepal, Bhutan and parts of Arunachal Pradesh, Losar symbolises the victory of good over evil and the renewal of hope. The festival spans a week or two and blends religious ceremonies with vibrant cultural festivities. (ANI)

