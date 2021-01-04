Nagpur, Jan 4 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday said Vidarbha is close to his heart and asserted his government will act as a "shield" against any injustice to the region which has seen movement for statehood.

Describing Vidarbha as an important part of Maharashtra, he said the MVA government will always stand for rights of its people.

Thackeray was speaking virtually after inauguration of the permanent state legislature secretariat office in Nagpur, the second capital of Maharashtra.

Speaker of Maharashtra legislative assembly Nana Patole inaugurated the office in the Vidhan Bhavan premises here. Deputy speaker of assembly Narhari Zirwal and several ministers were present on the occasion.

Addressing a gathering at the event, Thackeray said, On the occasion of the inauguration of this new office, I want to tell the people of Vidarbha that you are always close to our heart.

"We will never let you face any injustice....if anyone does any injustice to you, we will stand as a shield...we will stand for your rights and fight against injustice."

Mumbai and Nagpur, which is the home turf of BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, have come closer and "our relation will become more stronger in days to come, he said.

Thackeray further said, "We are proud of the fact that Nagpur is the second capital of the state and Vidarbha is an important part of Maharashtra."

"I feel proud and content that in such unfavourable conditions (COVID-19), Maharashtra has not stopped and will never stop.

"In the 60th year of formation of united Maharashtra we were able to start this office. This office will now operate everyday throughout the year and will help local representatives and the people of Vidarbha."

Speaking on the occasion, Patole said inauguration of the permanent secretariat office was a historic moment.

Patole said a similar legislature secretariat will come up in Pune very soon.

