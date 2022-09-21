Bengaluru, Sep 21 (PTI) The Karnataka government on Wednesday said it will study the Upalokayukta report on the misuse of Wakf property and also review an extensive report by former State Minorities Commission chairman Anwar Manippady on the issue.

The state government's response came as ruling BJP MLAs such as Raghupathi Bhat, Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, Sanjeeva Matandoor and D Vedavyas Kamath sought to know in the Karnataka assembly the steps taken in the light of Anwar Manippady report.

Also Read | IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2022 Released at ibps.in; Know Steps To Check Scores.

According to Yatnal, out of 54,000 acres of Wakf land, 29,000 acres, which is worth around Rs 2.3 lakh crore, have been either gobbled up or encroached upon.

"This Wakf issue needs to be discussed. Wakf has its own law, which has been violated and misused. I heard that the Manippady report comprises 13 volumes, which will be investigated. We will also review the Upalokayukta report on the misuse of Wakf properties," Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Accident: Three Passengers Killed, Four Injured After Bus Overturns in Jashpur District.

State Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhuswamy asked the House to permit the government to study the Upalokayukta report to take further action.

Yatnal demanded the abolition of the Wakf Act, claiming it was a "hub of corruption".

The Vijayapura MLA demanded that the revenue department should take over the Wakf properties and the Central Bureau of Investigation should probe the irregularities.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)