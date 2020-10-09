Ahmedabad, Oct 9 (PTI) Gujarat Congress in charge Rajeev Satav on Friday said people are fed with the BJP government in the state and would give a resounding victory to his party in the bypolls for eight Assembly seats scheduled for November 3.

Addressing a virtual 'jan aakrosh' (people's anger) rally, Satav said the BJP was in power in the state for 25 years but all sections of society, including farmers and the youth, are unhappy and have realized that voting for the saffron party "is supporting a corrupt regime which believes in divide and rule".

"A people's movement to root out the BJP will begin in the state bypolls and continue in the local body polls (scheduled for November-end or December). People have made up their mind to teach the BJP a lesson," he said.

He also hit out at the Narendra Modi government for new farm laws which would "turn farmers into labourers".

Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Paresh Dhanani, addressing the rally, criticised the Vijay Rupani government for not waiving off school and college fees despite economic woes brought about by the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

Gujarat Congress chief Amit Chavda said the 'Namaste Trump' event to welcome US President Donald Trump, which saw massive crowds along roads and in a newly-built stadium in Ahmedabad in February, was responsible for the spread of coronavirus in Gujarat.

He also hit out at the state government for its inability to tackle the outbreak and for being involved in "fake injection and fake ventilator scams".

